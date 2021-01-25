Rep. Cuellar says contractors informed to pause border wall activity by mid-week

Authorities pass a border wall construction site, in Mission, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden is facing immediate pressure to fulfill his pledge to stop border wall construction. But he will confront a series of tough choices left behind by President Donald Trump, who’s ramped up construction in his final weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Congressman Henry Cuellar announced contractors have been informed to pause all border wall construction activities on U.S. Customs and Border Protection self-executed projects by Wednesday, Jan. 27.

In a release from Cuellar’s office, the congressman stated all CBP contractors have now been formally notified by CBP Procurement, which handles among other things, contracts, to pause construction activities on CBP self-executed projects.

“This is a promising step in our work to halt construction of the ineffective and wasteful border wall and undo the damage that borderlands have experienced these past four years. However, our work continues. I remain steadfast in my commitment to working with the new administration until every border wall contract is terminated and all construction crews leave our border communities.”

Cuellar also stated he received the notification as part of his role as a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, passing appropriation bills along with the Senate.

Read Congressman Cuellar’s letter to the Biden-Harris administration here.