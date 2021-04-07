HHS receives 375 unaccompanied migrant children into new Donna facility

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—The Department of Health and Human Services announced they received 375 unaccompanied children on Tuesday.
The Delphi Emergency Intake Site (EIS) located in Donna, Texas, will provide shelter for boys and girls ages 13 to 17, and has a potential capacity of 1,500 beds.
On Monday, HHS announced the opening of the Dimmit Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which is also home to the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility. The Dimmit EIS will house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 440 beds.
The Pecos Emergency Intake Site at the Target Lodge Pecos North property in Pecos, Texas, also opened on Monday. The Pecos facility, which will also house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 2,000 beds, received 125 children on Monday, HHS said in a news release.
As is the case in other EIS facilities, the children receive a brief medical check, clothing, toiletries, food, and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest.
“The Emergency Intake Site will provide required standards of care for children, such as providing clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services,” said HHS in a written statement. “A COVID-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow CDC guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases. Services will be provided by a combination of contractors, and federal staff – including teams from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
Other Emergency Intake Sites and Influx Care Facilties
- On February 22, HHS opened the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility (ICF), Carrizo Springs, Texas, adding 952 beds to our care-provider network.
- With the assistance of FEMA, on March 14, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children in Midland, Texas, with the potential capacity of 700 beds.
- With the assistance of FEMA, on March 19, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site in Dallas, Texas, with the potential capacity of 2,300 beds.
- On March 20, HHS announced it will open an Emergency Intake Site at Target Lodge Pecos North, in Pecos, Texas with the potential capacity of 2,000 beds.
- With the assistance of the Department of Defense (DOD) on March 25, HHS announced it will open Emergency Intake Sites (EIS) for Unaccompanied Children at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland, near San Antonio, Texas with the potential capacity of up to 350 beds.
- With the assistance of FEMA, on March 27, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the San Diego Convention Center, with a potential capacity of 1,450 beds.
- With the assistance of FEMA, on March 29, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the Freeman Expo Center in San Antonio, Texas, with an internal potential capacity for 2,100 beds and an external capacity of 300 medical beds.
- With the assistance of the Department of Defense (DOD) on March 30, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Sites (EIS) for Unaccompanied Children at Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas, with the potential capacity of up to 5,000 beds.
- With the assistance of FEMA, on April 1, HHS opened an Emergency Intake Site for Unaccompanied Children at the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC Houston) site in Houston, Texas, with a potential capacity of 500 beds.
- HHS will keep Congress, state, and local officials informed of future actions concerning UC matters throughout our care-provider network.
Source: Health and Human Services.