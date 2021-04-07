HHS receives 375 unaccompanied migrant children into new Donna facility

U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended a group of 113 undocumented migrants on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with many unaccompanied children, near the town of La Grulla, in deep South Texas. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on Monday said unaccompanied minors “keep coming in large numbers.” (Courtesy Photo)

Donna, Texas (KVEO)—The Department of Health and Human Services announced they received 375 unaccompanied children on Tuesday.

The Delphi Emergency Intake Site (EIS) located in Donna, Texas, will provide shelter for boys and girls ages 13 to 17, and has a potential capacity of 1,500 beds.

On Monday, HHS announced the opening of the Dimmit Emergency Intake Site (EIS) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, which is also home to the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility. The Dimmit EIS will house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 440 beds.

The Pecos Emergency Intake Site at the Target Lodge Pecos North property in Pecos, Texas, also opened on Monday. The Pecos facility, which will also house boys and girls ages 13-17 and has a capacity of 2,000 beds, received 125 children on Monday, HHS said in a news release.

As is the case in other EIS facilities, the children receive a brief medical check, clothing, toiletries, food, and snacks, as well as a safe place to rest.

“The Emergency Intake Site will provide required standards of care for children, such as providing clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services,” said HHS in a written statement. “A COVID-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow CDC guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases. Services will be provided by a combination of contractors, and federal staff – including teams from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Other Emergency Intake Sites and Influx Care Facilties