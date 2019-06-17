Hurricane Tracker

2020 Atlantic Storm Names

• Arthur• Bertha• Cristobal• Dolly• Edouard• Fay• Gonzalo
• Hanna• Isaias• Josephine• Kyle• Laura• Marco• Nana
• Omar• Paulette• Rene• Sally• Teddy• Vicky• Wilfred

Website: https://www.weather.gov/bro/
Email: sr-bro.webmaster@noaa.gov
Phone Number: 956-504-1432

City Emergency Managemet
Brownsville: 956.504.7405
2600 Central Blvd.
Email: odeeleal@cob.us		 Harlingen: 956.216.5000
118 E. Tyler Ave.
Email
South Padre Island: 956.761.3830
4601 Padre Blvd.
Email:  jpigg@MySPI.org		 Port Isabel: 956.943.2727
110 W. Hickman Ave.
Mercedes: 956.565.3114
400 South Ohio
Email:  szavala@cityofmercedes.com		 Weslaco: 956.447.3451
255 S. Kansas Ave.
Email: anlopez@weslacotx.gov
Pharr: 956.402.4911
118 S. Cage Blvd.
Email: em@pharr-tx.gov		 Edinburg: 956.388.8204
415 W. University Drive
Email: rgarza@cityofedinburg.com
McAllen: 956.681.1234
1300 Houston Ave.
 Rio Grande City: 956.487.0672
101 S. Washington St.
Email:

County Information
Cameron County Emergency Management Office
964 E. Harrison St.
Brownsville, Texas 78520		 Hidalgo County Emergency Management Office
1124 N. M Road
Edinburg, TX 78542
Willacy County Emergency Management Office
693 S. 7th Street
Raymondville, Texas 78580		 Starr County Emergency Management Office
401 N. Britton Ave.
Rio Grande City, Texas 78582

State Information

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Transportation

Phone: 1-888-963-7111 (TDD) 1-800-735-2989

Phone: 1-800-558-9368

Other Links

Texas Department of Emergency Management

Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)
Download FEMA App

National Weaher Service (NOAA)

American Red Cross

Texas Animal Health Commission Emergency Response
Red Cross Hurricane App iTunes Red Cross Hurricane App Android


Download the NOAA Atlantic Tracking Map

NWS Brownsville/RGV, TX

Tracking the Tropics

