Harlingen to start flood project in late October

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Harlingen commissioners approved an updated flood guide for developers in the city.

“One that it’s flat and two we’re close to the coast,” said Carlos Sanchez, Harlingen’s Assistant Manager.

Just a few years ago many residents suffered major damage as water surrounded their homes.

Harlingen has a master drainage plan, which was developed in 2008.

They create plans for federal agencies like FEMA and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to fund. For businesses breaking ground in Harlingen, they’ll have new rules to follow.

“It covers everything from drainage to the standards that need to be followed to facilitate the approval process,” said Sanchez.

So far, $13 million have gone towards improving flood prevention. The city is starting a new $2.6 million drainage project at the end of the month. That funding came from a grant from FEMA.

“Replacing existing pipes, structural pipes and that project is in the area of 9th and 13th street,” he said. “We’re increasing the pipe sizes so that the system becomes more efficient and will be able to carry it out faster minimizing localized flooding.”

Sanchez adds this isn’t just a problem in the city of Harlingen.

He mentions they are in the process of a regional flood study if additional funding is approved.