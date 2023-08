HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen football team was voted as our Team of the Week by viewers on ValleyCentral.com.

The Cardinals received more than 50% of the votes.

Harlingen opened the season with a 12-7 victory against rival Harlingen South.

The Cardinals’ next game is scheduled for Friday against Mercedes.

Kick-off at Boggus Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.