MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our final Lonestar National Bank Team of the Week goes to McAllen Memorial.

The Mustangs shut out their cross-town rival McAllen, 22-0, in the final week of the regular season.

The win earned Memorial the Number 3 seed in District 15-5A DI heading into the playoffs.

They enter the bi-district round with a 7-3 record.

They get set to face Harlingen South at Boggus Stadium on Fri., Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m.