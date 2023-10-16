EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jaxson Shupe sent a message to McAllen with an 80-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff, earning him Play of the Week honors.

The senior receiver for Vela ran it back for the score, virtually untouched, after he bobbled the kick.

That special teams touchdown set the tone for Vela in its 42-20 win over McAllen. The Sabercats now hold sole possession of second place in District 15-5A DI.

They face Juarez-Lincoln in Week 9. Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.