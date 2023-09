DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Jayreed Amaya said sayonara to the Donna defense for an 87-yard punt return, earning him Play of the Week.

The Edcouch-Elsa senior picked up the punt, made a few Donna defenders miss, and then cut up the sideline for a YellowJacket touchdown.

Amaya’s touchdown was not enough, however, as Donna came from behind to win, 43-37.