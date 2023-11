PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Carlos Luna’s one-handed catch sealed PSJA Southwest’s win over Sharyland, earning him Play of the Week honors.

The sophomore came in clutch for the Javelinas in the final seconds of their season. Luna jumped up and caught the pass one-handed. Even more, Luna had the presence of mind to get both feet in bounds to secure the game-winning touchdown.

PSJA Southwest ended its season with a 21-20 win vs. the Rattlers.