DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Garza’s best imitation of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss sealed him Play of the Week honors.

The senior receiver went up for a 50/50 ball and hauled it in over the Donna North defender for a Redskins’ touchdown.

Safe to say Garza ‘Mossed’ the Chiefs in Week 10.

Donna defeated Donna North, 35-21, in District 16-5A DI. The Redskins sealed their playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season.