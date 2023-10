MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission Veterans rolled the dice on a fake point after attempt and converted for two points, earning them Play of the Week honors.

Head Coach David Gilpin needed a spark to keep his Patriots in striking distance against Pioneer. The fake point after attempt was the answer.

Quarterback Braden Luedeker bought time with his legs and heaved it to the endzone. Aiden Uribe leaped up and made the grab.

Mission Veterans ultimately fell to Pioneer, 56-36.