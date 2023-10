LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria’s Jose Garza put his body on the line to haul in the catch, earning him Play of the Week honors.

Lions’ quarterback Rey Garza dropped back to pass and connected with Jose for the first down. Garza stood his ground as he was hit, simultaneously, by two Tuloso-Midway defenders.

La Feria, however, lost at home 47-7.