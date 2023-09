EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg’s Nick Gonzalez used his “Go Go Gadget” arms to haul in the interception, earning him Play of the Week.

The senior defensive back picked off San Benito to give the Bobcats the ball back. Gonzalez’s athleticism on full display with the leap and extension to intercept the ball.

Edinburg lost to San Benito, however, 48-7.