WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Weslaco’s Chris Luna shows off his defensive awareness with an interception, earning him the nod for Play of the Week.

Luna’s interception came on the first play of the game vs. Edinburg. What looked like a first down for the Bobcats turned into a turnover.

Luna’s pick set the tone for the Panthers as they beat Edinburg 40-7 in our Game of the Week.