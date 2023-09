EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Weslaco East Head Coach Mike Burget took the mic for Week 4’s edition of Mic’d Up.

Burget and the Wildcats (1-2) traveled to Richard Flores Stadium to take on Edinburg (0-3).

Weslaco East came away with the 34-21 win.

Hear Burget heading into the matchup and on the sidelines, getting his team fired up for their final non-district game.