HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo Head Coach Rocky James took the mic for Week 3’s edition of Mic’d Up.

James and his Rio Hondo Bobcats put up 72 points on the road vs. Hidalgo and secured a 72-28 win. The Bobcats improved to 2-1.

Hear James throughout the ball game get his boys ready on Thursday night.