HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Memorial is hosting Mission Veterans in our game of the week.

Both teams won in week one.

The Mustangs edged Hanna 31-28. The Patriots beat their rival Mission 32-20.

Mission Veterans’ new starting quarterback Vincent Abrego showed he has what it takes to lead the Patriots, scoring touchdowns on the ground and over the air.

The Mustangs offensive line opened plenty of holes for senior running back Max Alaniz-Choy, who ran for more than 200 yards and a touchdown.

Tonight’s game between the Patriots and Mustangs kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium