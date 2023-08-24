HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Our first game of the week to kick-off the high school football season is the Bird Bowl between Harlingen and Harlingen South.

Harlingen won last year’s game 37-7.

This year’s contest should be a more competitive game.

Harlingen senior quarterback Randy Morales is one of the few returning starters on offense for a Cardinal team that went 12-1 last year.

Harlingen South quarterback Dylan Anaya is a dual-threat quarterback entering his second season as a starter under center for the Hawks.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.

We’ll be reporting live from the stadium leading up to the game on CBS4 and NBC23.