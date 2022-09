HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The viewer Game of the Week for Week 2 of High School Football is Edcouch-Elsa versus Raymondville.

The Bearkats will face off against the Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. Friday.

Last week, Raymondville narrowly defeated Rio Hondo by a score of 21-13. The Yellowjackets lost to the Carroll Tigers in Week 1 by a score of 52-28.

The game received 67% of votes on ValleyCentral.com.

