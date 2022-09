HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Results for the ValleyCentral Game of the Week are in and Sharyland vs Weslaco is the fan favorite.

The Rattlers will face off against the Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last week, Weslaco defeated the Edinburg Bobcats 21-3. The Rattlers lost to the Rowe Warriors in Week 3 by a score of 27-20.

The game received 48% of votes from fans on ValleyCentral.com.