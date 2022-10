BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr San Juan Alamo High School Cheer Squad showed its school spirit at the Charlie Clark Nissan dealership in Brownsville.

The squad showcased a special cheer for our morning viewers after the Bears Football team lost Thursday night to Edinburg North by a score of 18-8.

Each week, a cheerleading squad will show their school spirit by decorating a local business, and at the end of the football season, viewers can vote for their favorite team.