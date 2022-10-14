BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial High School Cheer Squad showed its school spirit at the Charlie Clark Nissan dealership in Brownsville.

The squad showcased a special cheer for our morning viewers and celebrated the Charger Football team’s victory over the Brownsville Pace Vikings on Thursday night by a score of 57-7.

Each week, a cheerleading squad will show their school spirit by decorating a local business, and at the end of the football season, viewers can vote for their favorite team.