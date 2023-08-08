Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Former President Trump said Tuesday he is switching up a couple of the famous nicknames he uses for two of his top political opponents.

“I even changed his name,” Trump said of President Biden during a stump speech in New Hampshire. “I took it away from Hillary [Clinton], and we call him Crooked Joe. Instead of Sleepy Joe, we call him Crooked Joe.”

Trump is fond of coining insulting sobriquets for his critics and detractors, such as calling Florida governor and fellow 2024 GOP White House hopeful Ron DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“I said we’re removing the name from Crooked Hillary,” he said Tuesday, mocking the former first lady and secretary of the State Department. “Now we call her beautiful: ‘beautiful Hillary,’ such a beautiful woman. And we’re giving it to Biden because he’s a crooked person.”

Trump is currently the odds-on favorite to win the GOP presidential primary, with most polls showing him with a sizable lead over the rest of the Republican field.

If he were to win, it would likely set up a rematch of the 2020 election with Biden, to whom Trump lost despite his refusal to publicly concede, citing unfounded claims about voter fraud.

During his successful 2016 campaign against Clinton, Trump repeatedly mocked his Democratic opponent as “crooked” and “corrupt.”

Trump currently faces three federal indictments, all handed down in recent months in connection with his private business dealings, his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, which culminated with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters.