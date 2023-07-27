The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an emergency request from the company behind the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline, overturning a lower court’s hold.

In an unsigned order with no public dissents, the court granted the request to vacate a stay on a segment of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The broader project runs from northwest West Virginia to southern Virginia.

The pipeline was approved in a spending bill in June, but the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., issued the temporary stay earlier this month, halting construction.

DEVELOPING