The U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February and the unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

Economists had been expecting around 225,000 jobs to be added in February and for the unemployment rate to remain at 3.4 percent. Despite the strong headline jobs gain, the report showed signs labor market may finally be buckling under the pressure of eight consecutive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Average hourly earnings—a measure of wages—rose 0.2 percent in February to land at a 4.6-percent annual increase, falling below expectations.

That means wage pressures on inflation could be easing. Prices were up 6.4 percent annually in the consumer price index (CPI) and 5.4 percent annually according to the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in January.

The higher payroll numbers along with the lower level of overall employment is likely a mixed bag in the eyes of Fed officials, who’ve struck a more aggressive tone in recent weeks after the latest PCE report saw inflation tick back up.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s interest rate-setting panel, is set to meet in Washington, D.C., next week and deliver another rate hike. The bank boosted rates by 0.25 percentage points in January and markets believe the Fed is on track for another hike of that size next week, according to financial company CME’s FedWatch Tool.

The report comes on the heels of a surprisingly strong January jobs report in which 517,000 jobs were added to the economy. The January numbers were revised down but only slightly to 504,000.

Updated at 9:20 a.m.