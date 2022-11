CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3.

Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter.

The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the rest of the way.

The Panthers season comes to an end, finishing 8-4.