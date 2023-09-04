WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Edinburg seeks revenge against Weslaco at Bobby Lackey Stadium, the site of our Week 3 Game of the Week.

It’s a tale of two different starts to the 2023 season for Weslaco and Edinburg. The Panthers cruise into the matchup with a 2-0 start.

Meanwhile, the Bobcats faced two playoff teams from last season, resulting in a 0-2 start.

Edinburg hopes to put a win in the win column on the road. A win for the Bobcats would redeem their loss to the Panthers, who eliminated them in the bi-district round in 2022.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Bobby Lackey Stadium.