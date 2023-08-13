WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The ‘Panther Brotherhood’ at Weslaco High looks to reload for another playoff run in 2023.

The Panthers finished last season 8-4, losing in the second round of the playoffs to San Antonio Harlan.

The Panthers lost key skill position players at the wide receiver, but they did return quarterback Andres Sepulveda for his senior season.

Sepulveda accounted for 1,856 yards and 20 TDs, 5 rushing, last season. Sepulveda said one of the biggest strengths for the Weslaco offense will be the offensive line, a big key to continuing his success under center.

“I love the O-line,” Sepulveda said. “The way they’re pass blocking, the run game, it’s all there. They do a tremendous job of blocking and making holes for our backs.”

The Panthers also believe the defense will be a bright spot in 2023. Weslaco returns all but one of its defensive linemen, including Daryn Hanks.

Hanks accounted for 3 sacks and 4 tackles for loss last year. In the secondary, Devin Silva returns after he made a splash with 48 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Ryan Gonzalez, junior defensive back/safety, said “for sure, one of our biggest strengths will be our defensive line. We return all but one, and our secondary will be solid, too.”

Weslaco travels to Mercedes Friday, August 25, to open up its season.