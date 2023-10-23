BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gabriel Rios stole a Harlingen South interception and turned it into a 70-yard touchdown, earning him Play of the Week honors.

The Lobos went deep to Rios after being pinned on their side of the field. Harlingen South’s Mikey Gonzalez made an incredible interception.

However, Rios made a heads-up play by stripping Gonzalez of the ball once he landed. Rios raced all the way to the endzone for a 70-yard Lopez touchdown.

Rios’ touchdown was Lopez’s lone touchdown in the ball game.