HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hanna enters the game with a 1-2 record.

The Eagles lost last week against Harlingen South, 29-13. PSJA enters the game 0-3.

Two of PSJA’s losses have come by a total of four points.

“The message the past two weeks is finish,” said PSJA head football coach Lupe Rodriguez. “One thing or another, special teams or defense or us on offense fumbling the ball, we have to finish, take care of the ball. Those two games could’ve gone our way easily, but they didn’t. We have to learn from that.”

We’ll be broadcasting live from PSJA Stadium on Friday leading up to the game between the Eagles and Bears.