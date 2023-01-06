SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The best senior football players in the Rio Grande Valley will get to play the game they love for one final time on the high school level.

The RGVCA East-West All-Star game will be played at Richard Flores Stadium in Edinburg at 7:00 p.m on Saturday.

The East All-Stars had one final practice at San Benito High School this week before Saturday’s game.

“Four great years of high school football, ” said Porter running back/receiver Gunnar Williams. “Want to end with a bang, playing with this great group of guys here.”

Brownsville Veterans fullback Bryan Chavez, one of the Valley’s best backs, says he’s grateful to take part in the game.

“It’s an honor and pleasure playing with them,” Chavez said. “Not too many guys get selected for this game.”