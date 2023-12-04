BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville ISD tickets for the 5A Division 1 Semi-Final Championship Game sold out after going on sale Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

According to the box office, the tickets sold out only after an hour and a half.

Some parents of the players were not able to secure tickets in time. However, BISD officials say they have ensured all parents of Veterans players now have tickets.

Smithson Valley will take on the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers on Friday, Dec. 8 at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.