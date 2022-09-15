HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fourth of the high school football season kicked off with more than a handful of games in the Rio Grande Valley.

In District 15-5A Division I play, Vela hammered McAllen Memorial 63-0 to improve to 4-0 on the season. The Mustangs are now 1-3.

Final Scores:

Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0

Rio Grande City 22, Juarez-Lincoln 0

Porter 35, PSJA Southwest 21

Pace 41, Mission 28

Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7

Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14

Grulla 42, Lopez 35

Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17