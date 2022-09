HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from a handful of high school football games on Thursday, Sep. 22.

In one of the key matchups, PSJA North handed Vela it’s first loss of the season as the Raiders edged the SaberCats 28-21 in District 15-5A Division I play.

Final scores:

PSJA North 28, Vela 21

Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13

Harlingen 56, Laredo United 49

Brownsville Veterans 59, PSJA 14

Palmview 21, McAllen 12

Santa Rosa 14, George West 12

Mercedes 48, Sharyland 25