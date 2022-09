HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second week of the high school football season kicked off with a full slate of games on Thursday night.

Highlights from a handful games around the Rio Grande Valley.

Scores

Rowe 48, La Joya 27 (F)

Palmview 40, Roma 34 (F/OT)

Economedes 38, Lopez 35 (F)

Weslaco East 20, PSJA 14 (F)

Porter 34, PSJA Memorial 13 (F)

Port Isabel 41, Rio Hondo 21 (F)