HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights from high school football games played across the Rio Grande Valley on Sep. 14.

In Pharr, the PSJA North Raiders blitzed previously unbeaten McAllen, 56-0. The Raiders improve to 4-0 while picking up their first District 15-5A Division I victory.

In Donna, PSJA Memorial improved to 4-0 after beating Donna North, 52-21.

Final scores

District 15-5A Division I

PSJA North 56, McAllen 0 (F)

Rowe 35, Palmview 3 (F)

Rio Grande City 38, Juarez-Lincoln 14 (F)

Non-district

Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14 (F)

Mission 41, Pace 14 (F)

Pioneer 41, Valley View 6 (F)

Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21 (F)

PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21 (F)