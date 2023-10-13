RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 8 of High School Football is underway tonight, and ValleyCentral is here to provide live updates on your favorite team.
A full list of this week’s games can be viewed on the scoreboard below:
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 8 of High School Football is underway tonight, and ValleyCentral is here to provide live updates on your favorite team.
A full list of this week’s games can be viewed on the scoreboard below: