RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Week 3 of Texas High School football is underway, and ValleyCentral is here to bring you live updates.

This week, the undefeated Harlingen Cardinals will face off against McAllen Memorial, who will look to bounce back after a 3-point loss last week.

Two Brownsville schools will also face off this week, as the 2-0 Saint Joseph Bloodhounds will square off against the Veterans Memorial Chargers.

A full list of this week’s games can be viewed below: