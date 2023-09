RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas High School football continues with Week 2 featuring some of the season’s most anticipated matchups.

Tonight, our sports team will be live at the showdown between McAllen Memorial and Mission Veterans.

Week 2 also includes the Sharyland Rattlers facing off against the Hanna Eagles and the Mission Eagles versus McAllen Bulldogs.

A full list of this week’s games can be viewed below.