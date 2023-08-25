RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas High School football is back in action, with Week 1 already featuring some of the season’s most anticipated matchups.

Harlingen and Harlingen South are slated to face off in the 31st annual Bird Bowl, which is this week’s game of the week.

Week 1 also includes the Battle of Conway, between Mission and Mission Vets. Other games include the McAllen Bulldogs facing off against the Edinburg Bobcats and Brownsville Veterans versus San Benito. A full list of this week’s games can be viewed below.