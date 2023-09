WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For this week’s Ruben’s Pick of the Week our sports director Ruben Juarez is picking Weslaco to beat Edinburg.

The Panther’s enter the home matchup 2-0. Weslaco’s defense has not allowed a touchdown entering Week 3.

Edinburg starts its season 0-2, losing to two playoff teams from the 2022 season (McAllen and Vela).

Ruben believes the strong Weslaco defense and the lack of defensive experience for Edinburg will lead to a Weslaco win in our Game of the Week.