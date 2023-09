PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For this week’s Ruben’s Pick of the Week our sports director Ruben Juarez is picking PSJA to defeat Hanna.

Despite the Bears’ 0-3 start, Ruben believes PSJA’s air-raid offense will cause problems for the Hanna defense.

Expect senior quarterback Jaime Lopez to have a big night passing.

PSJA will also get its first victory of the season on homecoming night.