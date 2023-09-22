EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For this week’s Ruben’s Pick of the Week our sports director Ruben Juarez has picked home teams all season long but that trend ends today.

He believes PSJA North will come away victorious against Vela. The Raiders clicking on both sides of the ball.

They’ve had three shutouts in four games.

Additionally, Ale Aparicio is back from his injury and was a big weapon for the Raiders last week.

His presence opens up the playbook for the Raiders.

Not only does Ruben think they will win — he thinks they will win big — by at least a couple of touchdowns.