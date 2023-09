HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For this week’s Ruben’s Pick of the Week our sports director Ruben Juarez is picking Mission Veterans to beat McAllen Memorial.

Last week, McAllen Memorial ran more than 300 yards in a 28-20 win against Hanna.

Mission Veterans quarterback Brandon Luedeker had 375 total yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots in their 42-30 win against Mission.

Ruben believes Luedeker will be the difference in tonight’s game, which he thinks will be a high-scoring contest.