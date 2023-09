BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For this week’s Ruben’s Pick of the Week our sports director Ruben Juarez has picked Harlingen South.

Harlingen South has won three games in a row. The defense playing is great as of late.

The Hawks held Weslaco East scoreless last week in the first half.

Pace is playing with a backup quaterback.

Combining all those factors, Ruben gives the edge to the south.

He thinks Harlingen South will win and improve to 2 and 0 in district play.