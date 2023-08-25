HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For our first Ruben’s Pick of the Week, our sports director Ruben Juarez is picking Harlingen to beat Harlingen South.

While Harlingen will be young on the offensive side of the ball, senior quarterback Randy Morales is back for the Cardinals.

The senior quarterback is a factor in the run game for Harlingen, as he proved last year, in Harlingen’s 37-7 win over the Hawks.

He doesn’t think this year’s game will be a blowout, but he does think Harlingen will come out victorious against Harlingen South.