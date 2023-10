EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Sports Central’s Blake Holland picked Edcouch-Elsa to beat Mercedes in our Game of the Week.

Blake believed the Yellow Jackets would snap its nine-game losing streak to the Tigers on homecoming night. He expected Edcouch-Elsa quarterback Elijah Trevino and wide receiver Jayreed Amaya to have huge nights.

An Edcouch-Elsa win also earned them a spot in the postseason.