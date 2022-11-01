MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes head coach Roger Adame became the school’s all-time winningest coach when his Tigers beat rival Edcouch-Elsa 39-22 in week 10.

Adame, who is in his ninth-year as Mercedes head coach, won his 63rd game.

Adame overtakes Herman L. Schmalzried at the top of the school’s all-time wins list. Schmalzried coached the Tigers in the 1920’s.

“Exciting because we put a lot of time and effort,” Adame said. “This win belongs to former teams, our staff, our administration and our community especially.”

The win over Edcouch-Elsa also secured the Tigers a trip to they playoffs.

Mercedes will face Pioneer in the bi-district round next week.

The Tigers will wrap up regular season play on Friday at home against Porter.