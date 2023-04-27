RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Raymondville offensive lineman stands out when he steps on the field.

The Bearkat is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs just under 300 pounds.

Cantu will take his skills to Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he will play on the football team as a preferred walk-on.

“I’m going to do my best to get on scholarship,” Cantu said. “Preferred walk-on is best for me because it’ll keep me motivated to get on scholarship.”

Cantu is looking forward to playing for Texas A&M-Kingsville. The Javelinas posted a 7-5 record in 2022, their best season since 2016.

“Direction they’re going in, they want to make another run at national championship,” Cantu said. “They’re looking for people with most heart.”

The Bearkat will get a chance to play with other players from the Rio Grande Valley at Kingsville.

“I know the quarterback is from Weslaco and a lot of the offensive line is from the Valley,” Cantu said. “I’m very excited about being around people like me.”