PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Despite losing a pair of their top running backs to graduation, PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann thinks his team will be fine in 2022.

“The core of the group is back we just have to figure out what we’ll do in skill position areas offense,” Kaufmann said. “Defensively got secondary guys stepping up.”

Junior tight end Julius Arrendondo says a pair of running backs are standing out in the backfield during fall camp.

Jaden Fuentes and an upcoming freshman, are real ballers,” Arrendondo said. “I think we look pretty good right now.”

The Raiders moved down from Class 6A to 5A.

They’ll play in District 15-5A, Division I, which features to other teams that won at least 10 games in 2021, McAllen Memorial and Vela.

“We know what to do,” said .” We have Vela, McAllen Memorial, Rowe. We just have to go and ball out.”

“We’re just going to keep up where left off, said junior quarterback Ale Aparicio. “We’ve been working hard all summer. Not going to let foot off gas and keep going.”

The Raiders will play their first game on Aug. 26 against rival PSJA.